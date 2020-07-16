Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

