Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $169.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $115.36 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

