Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,619 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF makes up about 4.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,110,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 208,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 755,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 746,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 682,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $54.07 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

