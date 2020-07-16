Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000.

NYSEARCA UGL opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

