Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after buying an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33,516.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 448,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after buying an additional 339,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $84.54.

