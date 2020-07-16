Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $304,000 in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

