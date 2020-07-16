Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates comprises 1.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1,288.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 213,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.

