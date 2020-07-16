Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 256,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 279,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

