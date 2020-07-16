Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

