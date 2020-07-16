Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,965,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF stock opened at $407.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.54 and its 200 day moving average is $352.06. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a one year low of $257.38 and a one year high of $424.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

