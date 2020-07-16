Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of BME stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.