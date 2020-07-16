Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of COSTAMARE INC/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $4.99 on Thursday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

