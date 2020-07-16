Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,038 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.