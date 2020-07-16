Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 31.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

ETO stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

