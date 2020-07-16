Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 143,615 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,615 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,728,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 202,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,321,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of PEY opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

