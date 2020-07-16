Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 47,963 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,963 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

