Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,842 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

