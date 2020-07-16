Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 675 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKC stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

IBKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

