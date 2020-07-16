Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 131,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

