Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $568,000 Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,292,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

SWAN opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.