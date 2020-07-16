Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $586,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

