Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.66 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, BitForex and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $46.66 million and $5.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01898250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00185270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 439,318,769 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, DragonEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bancor Network, Liqui, RightBTC, Kucoin and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

