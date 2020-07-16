Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Cut by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 137.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

