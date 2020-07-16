Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.44. 243,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

