Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Raised by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $13.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $301.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average is $237.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.62.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

