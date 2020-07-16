Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) is Empowered Funds LLC’s Largest Position

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,354 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 6.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $16,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 297.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,393,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,569,000.

Shares of IMOM opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

