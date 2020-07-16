Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Stock Position Lessened by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,673 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 82,846 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 1,876,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the period.

BATS IVAL opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

