Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,589.81.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,502.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,176. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,577.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,444.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,364.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,033.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

