Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.14. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 89,620 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II bought 13,762 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $38,946.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,846.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.