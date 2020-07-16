Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Amphenol worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.2% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 55,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 135,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Amphenol stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

