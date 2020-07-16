Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Shares Acquired by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up about 1.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 347.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

