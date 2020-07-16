Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report $48.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.30 million to $55.00 million. Beigene posted sales of $243.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $277.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.98 million to $401.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $649.99 million, with estimates ranging from $397.03 million to $847.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.23.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $243,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,337,554.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,366,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,761,191.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $22,073,760. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $225.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

