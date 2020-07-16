Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.90 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,722 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,997,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.