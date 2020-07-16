Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $163.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.16 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $159.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $658.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.06 million to $671.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $672.18 million, with estimates ranging from $642.81 million to $685.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. 399,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,297,000 after buying an additional 209,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after buying an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,298,000 after purchasing an additional 477,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452,354 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

