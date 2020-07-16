Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post sales of $156.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. Landec posted sales of $152.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $589.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.78 million to $590.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $585.62 million, with estimates ranging from $549.61 million to $611.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landec.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LNDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 89,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $234.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

