Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). SunPower posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 177,173 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 337,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,031. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.22.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

