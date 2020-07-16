Analysts Expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.93 Million

Equities analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce $85.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.58 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $111.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $429.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.76 million to $435.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $528.83 million, with estimates ranging from $518.18 million to $539.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioTelemetry.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAT. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.