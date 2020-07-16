Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $2.02. Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.