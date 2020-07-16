Analysts Expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce sales of $10.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Veru posted sales of $9.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $42.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.81 million to $46.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.12 million, with estimates ranging from $42.85 million to $54.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $3.13 on Monday. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

