Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Target Price at $90.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAMXF shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock remained flat at $$66.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

