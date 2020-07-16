Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.21

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.92. 245,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,746. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

