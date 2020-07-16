Analysts Set IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $22.28

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth $89,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 228,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

