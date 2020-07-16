Analysts Set PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $37.00

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDRDY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.08. 61,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,658. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

