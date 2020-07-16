Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Anglo American to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,230 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective (down previously from GBX 13 ($0.16)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,953.40 ($24.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,818.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,711.60. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10).

In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 127 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,928 shares of company stock worth $2,792,046 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.