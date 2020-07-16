Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.93. 640,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.