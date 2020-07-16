apM Coin Market Cap Achieves $2.27 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $2.26 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

