AppCoins Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $102,136.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.01948800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00191626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,583,261 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

