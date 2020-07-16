Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $339.56.

AAPL opened at $388.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

