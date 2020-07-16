Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $339.56.
AAPL opened at $388.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.93.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.