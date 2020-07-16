Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Argo Group Ltd (LON:ARGO)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), approximately 9,942 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

Argo Group Company Profile (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

