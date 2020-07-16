Arion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $160.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Arion has a total market cap of $26,643.03 and approximately $160.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01898250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00185270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,672,193 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

